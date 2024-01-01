Bahraini dinars to Euros today

Convert BHD to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
2,447.15 eur

1.000 BHD = 2.447 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:48
How to convert Bahraini dinars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Euro
1 BHD2.44715 EUR
5 BHD12.23575 EUR
10 BHD24.47150 EUR
20 BHD48.94300 EUR
50 BHD122.35750 EUR
100 BHD244.71500 EUR
250 BHD611.78750 EUR
500 BHD1,223.57500 EUR
1000 BHD2,447.15000 EUR
2000 BHD4,894.30000 EUR
5000 BHD12,235.75000 EUR
10000 BHD24,471.50000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Bahraini Dinar
1 EUR0.40864 BHD
5 EUR2.04319 BHD
10 EUR4.08638 BHD
20 EUR8.17276 BHD
50 EUR20.43190 BHD
100 EUR40.86380 BHD
250 EUR102.15950 BHD
500 EUR204.31900 BHD
1000 EUR408.63800 BHD
2000 EUR817.27600 BHD
5000 EUR2,043.19000 BHD
10000 EUR4,086.38000 BHD