500 Bahraini dinars to Euros

Convert BHD to EUR at the real exchange rate

500 bhd
1,214.92 eur

.د.ب1.000 BHD = €2.430 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.45952.4838
Low2.42262.4226
Average2.43802.4510
Change-0.76%-1.31%
1 BHD to EUR stats

The performance of BHD to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4595 and a 30 day low of 2.4226. This means the 30 day average was 2.4380. The change for BHD to EUR was -0.76.

The performance of BHD to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4838 and a 90 day low of 2.4226. This means the 90 day average was 2.4510. The change for BHD to EUR was -1.31.

Top currencies

1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Euro
1 BHD2.42983 EUR
5 BHD12.14915 EUR
10 BHD24.29830 EUR
20 BHD48.59660 EUR
50 BHD121.49150 EUR
100 BHD242.98300 EUR
250 BHD607.45750 EUR
500 BHD1,214.91500 EUR
1000 BHD2,429.83000 EUR
2000 BHD4,859.66000 EUR
5000 BHD12,149.15000 EUR
10000 BHD24,298.30000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Bahraini Dinar
1 EUR0.41155 BHD
5 EUR2.05776 BHD
10 EUR4.11552 BHD
20 EUR8.23104 BHD
50 EUR20.57760 BHD
100 EUR41.15520 BHD
250 EUR102.88800 BHD
500 EUR205.77600 BHD
1000 EUR411.55200 BHD
2000 EUR823.10400 BHD
5000 EUR2,057.76000 BHD
10000 EUR4,115.52000 BHD