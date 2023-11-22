2000 British pounds sterling to Bahraini dinars

Convert GBP to BHD at the real exchange rate

2,000 gbp
945.002 bhd

1.00000 GBP = 0.47250 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86991.090490.86581.494231.660550.9637518.7637
1 GBP1.1495611.25345104.4531.717671.908861.1078921.5695
1 USD0.91710.797798183.33251.370351.522880.883817.2081
1 INR0.01100520.009573670.012000110.01644440.01827480.01060570.206499

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bahraini Dinar
1 GBP0.47250 BHD
5 GBP2.36251 BHD
10 GBP4.72501 BHD
20 GBP9.45002 BHD
50 GBP23.62505 BHD
100 GBP47.25010 BHD
250 GBP118.12525 BHD
500 GBP236.25050 BHD
1000 GBP472.50100 BHD
2000 GBP945.00200 BHD
5000 GBP2362.50500 BHD
10000 GBP4725.01000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / British Pound Sterling
1 BHD2.11640 GBP
5 BHD10.58200 GBP
10 BHD21.16400 GBP
20 BHD42.32800 GBP
50 BHD105.82000 GBP
100 BHD211.64000 GBP
250 BHD529.10000 GBP
500 BHD1058.20000 GBP
1000 BHD2116.40000 GBP
2000 BHD4232.80000 GBP
5000 BHD10582.00000 GBP
10000 BHD21164.00000 GBP