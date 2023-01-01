1 thousand Bahraini dinars to British pounds sterling

Convert BHD to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
2,107.22 gbp

1.00000 BHD = 2.10722 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / British Pound Sterling
1 BHD2.10722 GBP
5 BHD10.53610 GBP
10 BHD21.07220 GBP
20 BHD42.14440 GBP
50 BHD105.36100 GBP
100 BHD210.72200 GBP
250 BHD526.80500 GBP
500 BHD1053.61000 GBP
1000 BHD2107.22000 GBP
2000 BHD4214.44000 GBP
5000 BHD10536.10000 GBP
10000 BHD21072.20000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bahraini Dinar
1 GBP0.47456 BHD
5 GBP2.37279 BHD
10 GBP4.74559 BHD
20 GBP9.49118 BHD
50 GBP23.72795 BHD
100 GBP47.45590 BHD
250 GBP118.63975 BHD
500 GBP237.27950 BHD
1000 GBP474.55900 BHD
2000 GBP949.11800 BHD
5000 GBP2372.79500 BHD
10000 GBP4745.59000 BHD