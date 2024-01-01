ZMW (ZMW)

Currency name

ZMW

ZK

ZMW exchange rates

 USD EUR CAD SGD AUD INR GBP ZAR
From ZMW0.03876 0.03566 0.05261 0.05204 0.05933 3.21796 0.03046 0.73315
To ZMW25.80030 28.04360 19.00920 19.21600 16.85400 0.31076 32.82700 1.36398

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Zambian kwacha Exchange Rates