Zambian kwacha to Mauritian rupees today

Convert ZMW to MUR at the real exchange rate

1000 zmw
1890.67 mur

1.00000 ZMW = 1.89067 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.920051.37341.34291.5302283.31450.80208518.8483
1 EUR1.086911.492751.45961.663290.55450.871820.4862
1 CAD0.728120.66990510.9777921.1141960.6630.58401413.7238
1 SGD0.7446570.685121.0227111.1394962.04070.59727914.0355

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Mauritian Rupee
1 ZMW1.89067 MUR
5 ZMW9.45335 MUR
10 ZMW18.90670 MUR
20 ZMW37.81340 MUR
50 ZMW94.53350 MUR
100 ZMW189.06700 MUR
250 ZMW472.66750 MUR
500 ZMW945.33500 MUR
1000 ZMW1890.67000 MUR
2000 ZMW3781.34000 MUR
5000 ZMW9453.35000 MUR
10000 ZMW18906.70000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / ZMW
1 MUR0.52891 ZMW
5 MUR2.64457 ZMW
10 MUR5.28913 ZMW
20 MUR10.57826 ZMW
50 MUR26.44565 ZMW
100 MUR52.89130 ZMW
250 MUR132.22825 ZMW
500 MUR264.45650 ZMW
1000 MUR528.91300 ZMW
2000 MUR1057.82600 ZMW
5000 MUR2644.56500 ZMW
10000 MUR5289.13000 ZMW