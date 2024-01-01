Chinese yuan rmb to Mauritian rupees today

Convert CNY to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
6,484.24 mur

1.000 CNY = 6.484 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:41
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mauritian Rupee
1 CNY6.48424 MUR
5 CNY32.42120 MUR
10 CNY64.84240 MUR
20 CNY129.68480 MUR
50 CNY324.21200 MUR
100 CNY648.42400 MUR
250 CNY1,621.06000 MUR
500 CNY3,242.12000 MUR
1000 CNY6,484.24000 MUR
2000 CNY12,968.48000 MUR
5000 CNY32,421.20000 MUR
10000 CNY64,842.40000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MUR0.15422 CNY
5 MUR0.77110 CNY
10 MUR1.54220 CNY
20 MUR3.08440 CNY
50 MUR7.71100 CNY
100 MUR15.42200 CNY
250 MUR38.55500 CNY
500 MUR77.11000 CNY
1000 MUR154.22000 CNY
2000 MUR308.44000 CNY
5000 MUR771.10000 CNY
10000 MUR1,542.20000 CNY