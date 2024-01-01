Danish kroner to Mauritian rupees today

Convert DKK to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
6,790.60 mur

1.000 DKK = 6.791 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.08511.3540.854302.2671.66311.57490.265
1 USD0.922110.4650.787278.61.53210.66883.197
1 SEK0.0880.09610.07526.6230.1461.0197.95
1 GBP1.1711.27113.2971354.0311.94713.556105.723

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Mauritian Rupee
1 DKK6.79060 MUR
5 DKK33.95300 MUR
10 DKK67.90600 MUR
20 DKK135.81200 MUR
50 DKK339.53000 MUR
100 DKK679.06000 MUR
250 DKK1,697.65000 MUR
500 DKK3,395.30000 MUR
1000 DKK6,790.60000 MUR
2000 DKK13,581.20000 MUR
5000 DKK33,953.00000 MUR
10000 DKK67,906.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Danish Krone
1 MUR0.14726 DKK
5 MUR0.73631 DKK
10 MUR1.47262 DKK
20 MUR2.94524 DKK
50 MUR7.36310 DKK
100 MUR14.72620 DKK
250 MUR36.81550 DKK
500 MUR73.63100 DKK
1000 MUR147.26200 DKK
2000 MUR294.52400 DKK
5000 MUR736.31000 DKK
10000 MUR1,472.62000 DKK