1,000 eur
50,293.50 mur

1.000 EUR = 50.29 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:49
1 USD10.7860.8891.35783.0241.531151.4853.972
1 GBP1.27211.1311.727105.6271.948192.7275.054
1 CHF1.1250.88411.52793.391.722170.3994.468
1 CAD0.7370.5790.655161.1621.128111.5952.926

Conversion rates Euro / Mauritian Rupee
1 EUR50.29350 MUR
5 EUR251.46750 MUR
10 EUR502.93500 MUR
20 EUR1,005.87000 MUR
50 EUR2,514.67500 MUR
100 EUR5,029.35000 MUR
250 EUR12,573.37500 MUR
500 EUR25,146.75000 MUR
1000 EUR50,293.50000 MUR
2000 EUR100,587.00000 MUR
5000 EUR251,467.50000 MUR
10000 EUR502,935.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Euro
1 MUR0.01988 EUR
5 MUR0.09942 EUR
10 MUR0.19883 EUR
20 MUR0.39767 EUR
50 MUR0.99417 EUR
100 MUR1.98833 EUR
250 MUR4.97083 EUR
500 MUR9.94165 EUR
1000 MUR19.88330 EUR
2000 MUR39.76660 EUR
5000 MUR99.41650 EUR
10000 MUR198.83300 EUR