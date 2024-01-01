Swedish kronor to Mauritian rupees today

Convert SEK to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
4,521.60 mur

kr1.000 SEK = ₨4.522 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:54
SEK to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MUR
1 SEK to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.54474.6621
Low4.38944.3003
Average4.47064.4771
Change2.49%-0.85%
1 SEK to MUR stats

The performance of SEK to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.5447 and a 30 day low of 4.3894. This means the 30 day average was 4.4706. The change for SEK to MUR was 2.49.

The performance of SEK to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.6621 and a 90 day low of 4.3003. This means the 90 day average was 4.4771. The change for SEK to MUR was -0.85.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9511.3543.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80692.7371.4964.28
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.014110.0771.7765.08
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4310.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Mauritian Rupee
1 SEK4.52160 MUR
5 SEK22.60800 MUR
10 SEK45.21600 MUR
20 SEK90.43200 MUR
50 SEK226.08000 MUR
100 SEK452.16000 MUR
250 SEK1,130.40000 MUR
500 SEK2,260.80000 MUR
1000 SEK4,521.60000 MUR
2000 SEK9,043.20000 MUR
5000 SEK22,608.00000 MUR
10000 SEK45,216.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Swedish Krona
1 MUR0.22116 SEK
5 MUR1.10581 SEK
10 MUR2.21161 SEK
20 MUR4.42322 SEK
50 MUR11.05805 SEK
100 MUR22.11610 SEK
250 MUR55.29025 SEK
500 MUR110.58050 SEK
1000 MUR221.16100 SEK
2000 MUR442.32200 SEK
5000 MUR1,105.80500 SEK
10000 MUR2,211.61000 SEK