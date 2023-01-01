20 Swedish kronor to Mauritian rupees

Convert SEK to MUR at the real exchange rate

20 sek
84.52 mur

1.00000 SEK = 4.22597 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9140.7933676.8144210.742683.3451.363353.9959
1 EUR1.094110.868057.455611.753491.18781.491644.3719
1 GBP1.260451.1520118.5889113.54105.0521.718435.03646
1 DKK0.1467480.1341270.11642911.5764512.23070.200070.586391

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Mauritian Rupee
1 SEK4.22597 MUR
5 SEK21.12985 MUR
10 SEK42.25970 MUR
20 SEK84.51940 MUR
50 SEK211.29850 MUR
100 SEK422.59700 MUR
250 SEK1056.49250 MUR
500 SEK2112.98500 MUR
1000 SEK4225.97000 MUR
2000 SEK8451.94000 MUR
5000 SEK21129.85000 MUR
10000 SEK42259.70000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Swedish Krona
1 MUR0.23663 SEK
5 MUR1.18316 SEK
10 MUR2.36632 SEK
20 MUR4.73264 SEK
50 MUR11.83160 SEK
100 MUR23.66320 SEK
250 MUR59.15800 SEK
500 MUR118.31600 SEK
1000 MUR236.63200 SEK
2000 MUR473.26400 SEK
5000 MUR1183.16000 SEK
10000 MUR2366.32000 SEK