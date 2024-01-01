Czech korunas to Mauritian rupees today

Convert CZK to MUR at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
20,000.60 mur

1.000 CZK = 2.000 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:40
1 EUR11.0840.8541,453.374.32590.18635.1040.966
1 USD0.92310.7881,340.933.9983.20932.3890.891
1 GBP1.1711.26911,701.515.063105.58441.0981.131
1 KRW0.0010.0010.00110.0030.0620.0240.001

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Mauritian Rupee
1 CZK2.00006 MUR
5 CZK10.00030 MUR
10 CZK20.00060 MUR
20 CZK40.00120 MUR
50 CZK100.00300 MUR
100 CZK200.00600 MUR
250 CZK500.01500 MUR
500 CZK1,000.03000 MUR
1000 CZK2,000.06000 MUR
2000 CZK4,000.12000 MUR
5000 CZK10,000.30000 MUR
10000 CZK20,000.60000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MUR0.49999 CZK
5 MUR2.49993 CZK
10 MUR4.99985 CZK
20 MUR9.99970 CZK
50 MUR24.99925 CZK
100 MUR49.99850 CZK
250 MUR124.99625 CZK
500 MUR249.99250 CZK
1000 MUR499.98500 CZK
2000 MUR999.97000 CZK
5000 MUR2,499.92500 CZK
10000 MUR4,999.85000 CZK