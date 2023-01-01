Czech korunas to Mauritian rupees today

Convert CZK to MUR at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
19,933.60 mur

1.00000 CZK = 1.99336 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.08530.874051402.194.375190.311631.11270.96445
1 USD0.921410.8053481291.984.031283.213528.66740.88865
1 GBP1.14411.241711604.255.00555103.32635.59631.10343
1 KRW0.0007131720.0007740090.00062334410.003120170.06440770.02218870.00068782

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Mauritian Rupee
1 CZK1.99336 MUR
5 CZK9.96680 MUR
10 CZK19.93360 MUR
20 CZK39.86720 MUR
50 CZK99.66800 MUR
100 CZK199.33600 MUR
250 CZK498.34000 MUR
500 CZK996.68000 MUR
1000 CZK1993.36000 MUR
2000 CZK3986.72000 MUR
5000 CZK9966.80000 MUR
10000 CZK19933.60000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MUR0.50167 CZK
5 MUR2.50833 CZK
10 MUR5.01666 CZK
20 MUR10.03332 CZK
50 MUR25.08330 CZK
100 MUR50.16660 CZK
250 MUR125.41650 CZK
500 MUR250.83300 CZK
1000 MUR501.66600 CZK
2000 MUR1003.33200 CZK
5000 MUR2508.33000 CZK
10000 MUR5016.66000 CZK