1.00000 BGN = 24.92100 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:52
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mauritian Rupee
1 BGN24.92100 MUR
5 BGN124.60500 MUR
10 BGN249.21000 MUR
20 BGN498.42000 MUR
50 BGN1246.05000 MUR
100 BGN2492.10000 MUR
250 BGN6230.25000 MUR
500 BGN12460.50000 MUR
1000 BGN24921.00000 MUR
2000 BGN49842.00000 MUR
5000 BGN124605.00000 MUR
10000 BGN249210.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 MUR0.04013 BGN
5 MUR0.20063 BGN
10 MUR0.40127 BGN
20 MUR0.80254 BGN
50 MUR2.00634 BGN
100 MUR4.01268 BGN
250 MUR10.03170 BGN
500 MUR20.06340 BGN
1000 MUR40.12680 BGN
2000 MUR80.25360 BGN
5000 MUR200.63400 BGN
10000 MUR401.26800 BGN