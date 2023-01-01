Indian rupees to Mauritian rupees today

Convert INR to MUR at the real exchange rate

10000 inr
5399.40 mur

1.00000 INR = 0.53994 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:23
Wise

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.37510.920453.67290.8047641.54512287.251.34735
1 CAD0.7272210.6693852.671010.585241.12364208.8940.97982
1 EUR1.08641.4939113.990240.87431.67862312.0681.46376
1 AED0.2722640.3743910.25061210.2191090.42068178.2080.366835

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we're more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
1 INR0.53994 MUR
5 INR2.69970 MUR
10 INR5.39940 MUR
20 INR10.79880 MUR
50 INR26.99700 MUR
100 INR53.99400 MUR
250 INR134.98500 MUR
500 INR269.97000 MUR
1000 INR539.94000 MUR
2000 INR1079.88000 MUR
5000 INR2699.70000 MUR
10000 INR5399.40000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Indian Rupee
1 MUR1.85206 INR
5 MUR9.26030 INR
10 MUR18.52060 INR
20 MUR37.04120 INR
50 MUR92.60300 INR
100 MUR185.20600 INR
250 MUR463.01500 INR
500 MUR926.03000 INR
1000 MUR1852.06000 INR
2000 MUR3704.12000 INR
5000 MUR9260.30000 INR
10000 MUR18520.60000 INR