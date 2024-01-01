Polish zloty to Mauritian rupees today

Convert PLN to MUR at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = ₨11.48 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:24
PLN to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MUR
1 PLN to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.079512.1093
Low11.480511.4805
Average11.788211.8695
Change-4.96%-3.36%
1 PLN to MUR stats

The performance of PLN to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.0795 and a 30 day low of 11.4805. This means the 30 day average was 11.7882. The change for PLN to MUR was -4.96.

The performance of PLN to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.1093 and a 90 day low of 11.4805. This means the 90 day average was 11.8695. The change for PLN to MUR was -3.36.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Mauritian Rupee
1 PLN11.48050 MUR
5 PLN57.40250 MUR
10 PLN114.80500 MUR
20 PLN229.61000 MUR
50 PLN574.02500 MUR
100 PLN1,148.05000 MUR
250 PLN2,870.12500 MUR
500 PLN5,740.25000 MUR
1000 PLN11,480.50000 MUR
2000 PLN22,961.00000 MUR
5000 PLN57,402.50000 MUR
10000 PLN114,805.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Polish Zloty
1 MUR0.08710 PLN
5 MUR0.43552 PLN
10 MUR0.87104 PLN
20 MUR1.74208 PLN
50 MUR4.35521 PLN
100 MUR8.71041 PLN
250 MUR21.77603 PLN
500 MUR43.55205 PLN
1000 MUR87.10410 PLN
2000 MUR174.20820 PLN
5000 MUR435.52050 PLN
10000 MUR871.04100 PLN