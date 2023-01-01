Chinese yuan rmb to Mauritian rupees today

Convert CNY to MUR at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
6206.25 mur

1.00000 CNY = 6.20625 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.80131.376050.920650.8046671.5436983.21221.34675
1 HKD0.12818410.1763870.1180110.1031450.19787610.66650.172631
1 CAD0.7267185.6693410.6690460.5847661.1218260.47180.978707
1 EUR1.08628.473771.4946710.874051.6767590.38511.46284

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mauritian Rupee
1 CNY6.20625 MUR
5 CNY31.03125 MUR
10 CNY62.06250 MUR
20 CNY124.12500 MUR
50 CNY310.31250 MUR
100 CNY620.62500 MUR
250 CNY1551.56250 MUR
500 CNY3103.12500 MUR
1000 CNY6206.25000 MUR
2000 CNY12412.50000 MUR
5000 CNY31031.25000 MUR
10000 CNY62062.50000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MUR0.16113 CNY
5 MUR0.80564 CNY
10 MUR1.61128 CNY
20 MUR3.22256 CNY
50 MUR8.05640 CNY
100 MUR16.11280 CNY
250 MUR40.28200 CNY
500 MUR80.56400 CNY
1000 MUR161.12800 CNY
2000 MUR322.25600 CNY
5000 MUR805.64000 CNY
10000 MUR1611.28000 CNY