Chinese yuan rmb to Mauritian rupees today

Convert CNY to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
6,518.87 mur

¥1.000 CNY = ₨6.519 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
CNY to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.75736.7573
Low6.40296.3330
Average6.52226.5013
Change-0.04%1.34%
1 CNY to MUR stats

The performance of CNY to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.7573 and a 30 day low of 6.4029. This means the 30 day average was 6.5222. The change for CNY to MUR was -0.04.

The performance of CNY to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.7573 and a 90 day low of 6.3330. This means the 90 day average was 6.5013. The change for CNY to MUR was 1.34.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Mauritian rupees

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mauritian Rupee
1 CNY6.51887 MUR
5 CNY32.59435 MUR
10 CNY65.18870 MUR
20 CNY130.37740 MUR
50 CNY325.94350 MUR
100 CNY651.88700 MUR
250 CNY1,629.71750 MUR
500 CNY3,259.43500 MUR
1000 CNY6,518.87000 MUR
2000 CNY13,037.74000 MUR
5000 CNY32,594.35000 MUR
10000 CNY65,188.70000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MUR0.15340 CNY
5 MUR0.76701 CNY
10 MUR1.53401 CNY
20 MUR3.06802 CNY
50 MUR7.67005 CNY
100 MUR15.34010 CNY
250 MUR38.35025 CNY
500 MUR76.70050 CNY
1000 MUR153.40100 CNY
2000 MUR306.80200 CNY
5000 MUR767.00500 CNY
10000 MUR1,534.01000 CNY