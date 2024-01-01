Hong Kong dollars to Mauritian rupees today

Convert HKD to MUR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = ₨5.957 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:04
HKD to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MUR
1 HKD to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.06506.0650
Low5.89735.8590
Average5.96375.9379
Change0.89%0.77%
1 HKD to MUR stats

The performance of HKD to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.0650 and a 30 day low of 5.8973. This means the 30 day average was 5.9637. The change for HKD to MUR was 0.89.

The performance of HKD to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.0650 and a 90 day low of 5.8590. This means the 90 day average was 5.9379. The change for HKD to MUR was 0.77.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
100 HKD595.67300 MUR
200 HKD1,191.34600 MUR
300 HKD1,787.01900 MUR
500 HKD2,978.36500 MUR
1000 HKD5,956.73000 MUR
2000 HKD11,913.46000 MUR
2500 HKD14,891.82500 MUR
3000 HKD17,870.19000 MUR
4000 HKD23,826.92000 MUR
5000 HKD29,783.65000 MUR
10000 HKD59,567.30000 MUR
20000 HKD119,134.60000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MUR0.16788 HKD
5 MUR0.83939 HKD
10 MUR1.67877 HKD
20 MUR3.35754 HKD
50 MUR8.39385 HKD
100 MUR16.78770 HKD
250 MUR41.96925 HKD
500 MUR83.93850 HKD
1000 MUR167.87700 HKD
2000 MUR335.75400 HKD
5000 MUR839.38500 HKD
10000 MUR1,678.77000 HKD