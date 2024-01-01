Malaysian ringgits to Mauritian rupees today

Convert MYR to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
10,404.40 mur

RM1.000 MYR = ₨10.40 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.482510.4825
Low9.96079.7576
Average10.158110.0445
Change4.11%6.63%
1 MYR to MUR stats

The performance of MYR to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.4825 and a 30 day low of 9.9607. This means the 30 day average was 10.1581. The change for MYR to MUR was 4.11.

The performance of MYR to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.4825 and a 90 day low of 9.7576. This means the 90 day average was 10.0445. The change for MYR to MUR was 6.63.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Mauritian Rupee
1 MYR10.40440 MUR
5 MYR52.02200 MUR
10 MYR104.04400 MUR
20 MYR208.08800 MUR
50 MYR520.22000 MUR
100 MYR1,040.44000 MUR
250 MYR2,601.10000 MUR
500 MYR5,202.20000 MUR
1000 MYR10,404.40000 MUR
2000 MYR20,808.80000 MUR
5000 MYR52,022.00000 MUR
10000 MYR104,044.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MUR0.09611 MYR
5 MUR0.48056 MYR
10 MUR0.96113 MYR
20 MUR1.92226 MYR
50 MUR4.80565 MYR
100 MUR9.61129 MYR
250 MUR24.02823 MYR
500 MUR48.05645 MYR
1000 MUR96.11290 MYR
2000 MUR192.22580 MYR
5000 MUR480.56450 MYR
10000 MUR961.12900 MYR