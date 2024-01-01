Turkish liras to Mauritian rupees today

Convert TRY to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
1,406.95 mur

TL1.000 TRY = ₨1.407 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.49441.4944
Low1.40601.4060
Average1.43441.4445
Change-2.43%-1.89%
1 TRY to MUR stats

The performance of TRY to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4944 and a 30 day low of 1.4060. This means the 30 day average was 1.4344. The change for TRY to MUR was -2.43.

The performance of TRY to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4944 and a 90 day low of 1.4060. This means the 90 day average was 1.4445. The change for TRY to MUR was -1.89.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7281.3883.67348.677
1 EUR1.09110.853304.29491.3511.5154.00753.109
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0671.7754.69762.246
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Mauritian Rupee
1 TRY1.40695 MUR
5 TRY7.03475 MUR
10 TRY14.06950 MUR
20 TRY28.13900 MUR
50 TRY70.34750 MUR
100 TRY140.69500 MUR
250 TRY351.73750 MUR
500 TRY703.47500 MUR
1000 TRY1,406.95000 MUR
2000 TRY2,813.90000 MUR
5000 TRY7,034.75000 MUR
10000 TRY14,069.50000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 MUR0.71076 TRY
5 MUR3.55379 TRY
10 MUR7.10758 TRY
20 MUR14.21516 TRY
50 MUR35.53790 TRY
100 MUR71.07580 TRY
250 MUR177.68950 TRY
500 MUR355.37900 TRY
1000 MUR710.75800 TRY
2000 MUR1,421.51600 TRY
5000 MUR3,553.79000 TRY
10000 MUR7,107.58000 TRY