1 thousand Turkish liras to Mauritian rupees

Convert TRY to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
1,605.30 mur

1.00000 TRY = 1.60530 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:46 UTC
TRY to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 MUR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Mauritian Rupee
1 TRY1.60530 MUR
5 TRY8.02650 MUR
10 TRY16.05300 MUR
20 TRY32.10600 MUR
50 TRY80.26500 MUR
100 TRY160.53000 MUR
250 TRY401.32500 MUR
500 TRY802.65000 MUR
1000 TRY1605.30000 MUR
2000 TRY3210.60000 MUR
5000 TRY8026.50000 MUR
10000 TRY16053.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 MUR0.62294 TRY
5 MUR3.11468 TRY
10 MUR6.22936 TRY
20 MUR12.45872 TRY
50 MUR31.14680 TRY
100 MUR62.29360 TRY
250 MUR155.73400 TRY
500 MUR311.46800 TRY
1000 MUR622.93600 TRY
2000 MUR1245.87200 TRY
5000 MUR3114.68000 TRY
10000 MUR6229.36000 TRY