50 Mauritian rupees to Turkish liras

Convert MUR to TRY at the real exchange rate

50 mur
30.92 try

1.00000 MUR = 0.61845 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:18 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MUR to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.046587.08031.43471.660190.964618.933
1GBP1.1532711.20695100.4321.654671.914731.1124421.8358
1USD0.955550.828535183.2111.370951.586420.921718.0917
1INR0.01148370.009957030.012017610.01647560.0190650.01107670.21742

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 MUR0.61845 TRY
5 MUR3.09225 TRY
10 MUR6.18449 TRY
20 MUR12.36898 TRY
50 MUR30.92245 TRY
100 MUR61.84490 TRY
250 MUR154.61225 TRY
500 MUR309.22450 TRY
1000 MUR618.44900 TRY
2000 MUR1236.89800 TRY
5000 MUR3092.24500 TRY
10000 MUR6184.49000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Mauritian Rupee
1 TRY1.61695 MUR
5 TRY8.08475 MUR
10 TRY16.16950 MUR
20 TRY32.33900 MUR
50 TRY80.84750 MUR
100 TRY161.69500 MUR
250 TRY404.23750 MUR
500 TRY808.47500 MUR
1000 TRY1616.95000 MUR
2000 TRY3233.90000 MUR
5000 TRY8084.75000 MUR
10000 TRY16169.50000 MUR