Mauritian rupees to Indian rupees today

Convert MUR to INR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = ₹1.823 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:25
MUR to INR conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

INR
1 MUR to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.83591.8359
Low1.78851.7885
Average1.81641.8180
Change-0.19%0.34%
1 MUR to INR stats

The performance of MUR to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8359 and a 30 day low of 1.7885. This means the 30 day average was 1.8164. The change for MUR to INR was -0.19.

The performance of MUR to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8359 and a 90 day low of 1.7885. This means the 90 day average was 1.8180. The change for MUR to INR was 0.34.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1111.3971.34284.426
1 GBP1.26611.1991.94222.9211.7681.699106.85
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61919.1091.4741.41689.082
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8040.910.87555.029

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Indian Rupee
1 MUR1.82271 INR
5 MUR9.11355 INR
10 MUR18.22710 INR
20 MUR36.45420 INR
50 MUR91.13550 INR
100 MUR182.27100 INR
250 MUR455.67750 INR
500 MUR911.35500 INR
1000 MUR1,822.71000 INR
2000 MUR3,645.42000 INR
5000 MUR9,113.55000 INR
10000 MUR18,227.10000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
1 INR0.54864 MUR
5 INR2.74318 MUR
10 INR5.48635 MUR
20 INR10.97270 MUR
50 INR27.43175 MUR
100 INR54.86350 MUR
250 INR137.15875 MUR
300 INR164.59050 MUR
500 INR274.31750 MUR
600 INR329.18100 MUR
1000 INR548.63500 MUR
2000 INR1,097.27000 MUR
5000 INR2,743.17500 MUR
10000 INR5,486.35000 MUR
25000 INR13,715.87500 MUR
50000 INR27,431.75000 MUR
100000 INR54,863.50000 MUR
1000000 INR548,635.00000 MUR
1000000000 INR548,635,000.00000 MUR