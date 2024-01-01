Mauritian rupees to Indian rupees today
Convert MUR to INR at the real exchange rate
MUR to INR conversion chart
1 MUR = 1.82271 INR
0
|1 MUR to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1.8359
|1.8359
|Low
|1.7885
|1.7885
|Average
|1.8164
|1.8180
|Change
|-0.19%
|0.34%
1 MUR to INR stats
The performance of MUR to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8359 and a 30 day low of 1.7885. This means the 30 day average was 1.8164. The change for MUR to INR was -0.19.
The performance of MUR to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8359 and a 90 day low of 1.7885. This means the 90 day average was 1.8180. The change for MUR to INR was 0.34.
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Indian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
|1 INR
|0.54864 MUR
|5 INR
|2.74318 MUR
|10 INR
|5.48635 MUR
|20 INR
|10.97270 MUR
|50 INR
|27.43175 MUR
|100 INR
|54.86350 MUR
|250 INR
|137.15875 MUR
|300 INR
|164.59050 MUR
|500 INR
|274.31750 MUR
|600 INR
|329.18100 MUR
|1000 INR
|548.63500 MUR
|2000 INR
|1,097.27000 MUR
|5000 INR
|2,743.17500 MUR
|10000 INR
|5,486.35000 MUR
|25000 INR
|13,715.87500 MUR
|50000 INR
|27,431.75000 MUR
|100000 INR
|54,863.50000 MUR
|1000000 INR
|548,635.00000 MUR
|1000000000 INR
|548,635,000.00000 MUR