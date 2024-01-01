Mauritian rupees to Australian dollars today

Convert MUR to AUD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = A$0.03310 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:15
Track the exchange rate

MUR to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AUD
1 MUR to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03320.0332
Low0.03220.0314
Average0.03280.0323
Change1.86%3.82%
View full history

1 MUR to AUD stats

The performance of MUR to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0332 and a 30 day low of 0.0322. This means the 30 day average was 0.0328. The change for MUR to AUD was 1.86.

The performance of MUR to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0332 and a 90 day low of 0.0314. This means the 90 day average was 0.0323. The change for MUR to AUD was 3.82.

View MUR to AUD chart

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 MUR0.03310 AUD
5 MUR0.16550 AUD
10 MUR0.33100 AUD
20 MUR0.66199 AUD
50 MUR1.65497 AUD
100 MUR3.30995 AUD
250 MUR8.27488 AUD
500 MUR16.54975 AUD
1000 MUR33.09950 AUD
2000 MUR66.19900 AUD
5000 MUR165.49750 AUD
10000 MUR330.99500 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 AUD30.21200 MUR
5 AUD151.06000 MUR
10 AUD302.12000 MUR
20 AUD604.24000 MUR
50 AUD1,510.60000 MUR
100 AUD3,021.20000 MUR
250 AUD7,553.00000 MUR
500 AUD15,106.00000 MUR
1000 AUD30,212.00000 MUR
2000 AUD60,424.00000 MUR
5000 AUD151,060.00000 MUR
10000 AUD302,120.00000 MUR