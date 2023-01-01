5000 Mauritian rupees to Australian dollars

Convert MUR to AUD at the real exchange rate

5000 mur
177.74 aud

1.00000 MUR = 0.03555 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:50 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MUR to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 AUD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.047587.16061.435231.658880.9647518.8728
1GBP1.1536711.20835100.5451.655621.913611.11321.7708
1USD0.954650.827575183.20821.370151.583660.92118.017
1INR0.01147310.009945830.01201810.01646650.01903250.01106860.216529

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 MUR0.03555 AUD
5 MUR0.17774 AUD
10 MUR0.35548 AUD
20 MUR0.71096 AUD
50 MUR1.77739 AUD
100 MUR3.55478 AUD
250 MUR8.88695 AUD
500 MUR17.77390 AUD
1000 MUR35.54780 AUD
2000 MUR71.09560 AUD
5000 MUR177.73900 AUD
10000 MUR355.47800 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 AUD28.13110 MUR
5 AUD140.65550 MUR
10 AUD281.31100 MUR
20 AUD562.62200 MUR
50 AUD1406.55500 MUR
100 AUD2813.11000 MUR
250 AUD7032.77500 MUR
500 AUD14065.55000 MUR
1000 AUD28131.10000 MUR
2000 AUD56262.20000 MUR
5000 AUD140655.50000 MUR
10000 AUD281311.00000 MUR