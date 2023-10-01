250 Australian dollars to Mauritian rupees

Convert AUD to MUR at the real exchange rate

250 aud
7153.55 mur

1.00000 AUD = 28.61420 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:20 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AUD to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 MUR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.05687.6851.433781.641150.9673518.3897
1GBP1.1540711.2187101.1951.654691.894011.1163921.2231
1USD0.946950.820546183.0351.357751.554120.9160517.4145
1INR0.01140450.009881940.012043110.01635150.01871650.01103210.209725

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 AUD28.61420 MUR
5 AUD143.07100 MUR
10 AUD286.14200 MUR
20 AUD572.28400 MUR
50 AUD1430.71000 MUR
100 AUD2861.42000 MUR
250 AUD7153.55000 MUR
500 AUD14307.10000 MUR
1000 AUD28614.20000 MUR
2000 AUD57228.40000 MUR
5000 AUD143071.00000 MUR
10000 AUD286142.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 MUR0.03495 AUD
5 MUR0.17474 AUD
10 MUR0.34948 AUD
20 MUR0.69895 AUD
50 MUR1.74738 AUD
100 MUR3.49477 AUD
250 MUR8.73692 AUD
500 MUR17.47385 AUD
1000 MUR34.94770 AUD
2000 MUR69.89540 AUD
5000 MUR174.73850 AUD
10000 MUR349.47700 AUD