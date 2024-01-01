Mauritian rupees to Euros today

Convert MUR to EUR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = €0.02046 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:22
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EUR
1 MUR to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02050.0205
Low0.01990.0194
Average0.02010.0198
Change1.69%5.64%
View full history

1 MUR to EUR stats

The performance of MUR to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0205 and a 30 day low of 0.0199. This means the 30 day average was 0.0201. The change for MUR to EUR was 1.69.

The performance of MUR to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0205 and a 90 day low of 0.0194. This means the 90 day average was 0.0198. The change for MUR to EUR was 5.64.

Track market ratesView MUR to EUR chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1111.3971.34284.426
1 GBP1.26611.21.94222.9231.7681.699106.854
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61919.1091.4741.41689.078
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8060.910.87555.033

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Euro
1 MUR0.02046 EUR
5 MUR0.10228 EUR
10 MUR0.20456 EUR
20 MUR0.40912 EUR
50 MUR1.02281 EUR
100 MUR2.04562 EUR
250 MUR5.11405 EUR
500 MUR10.22810 EUR
1000 MUR20.45620 EUR
2000 MUR40.91240 EUR
5000 MUR102.28100 EUR
10000 MUR204.56200 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Mauritian Rupee
1 EUR48.88490 MUR
5 EUR244.42450 MUR
10 EUR488.84900 MUR
20 EUR977.69800 MUR
50 EUR2,444.24500 MUR
100 EUR4,888.49000 MUR
250 EUR12,221.22500 MUR
500 EUR24,442.45000 MUR
1000 EUR48,884.90000 MUR
2000 EUR97,769.80000 MUR
5000 EUR244,424.50000 MUR
10000 EUR488,849.00000 MUR