10 Mauritian rupees to Euros

Convert MUR to EUR at the real exchange rate

10 mur
0.21 eur

1.00000 MUR = 0.02144 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:26 UTC
MUR to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Euro
1 MUR0.02144 EUR
5 MUR0.10720 EUR
10 MUR0.21439 EUR
20 MUR0.42878 EUR
50 MUR1.07195 EUR
100 MUR2.14391 EUR
250 MUR5.35977 EUR
500 MUR10.71955 EUR
1000 MUR21.43910 EUR
2000 MUR42.87820 EUR
5000 MUR107.19550 EUR
10000 MUR214.39100 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Mauritian Rupee
1 EUR46.64390 MUR
5 EUR233.21950 MUR
10 EUR466.43900 MUR
20 EUR932.87800 MUR
50 EUR2332.19500 MUR
100 EUR4664.39000 MUR
250 EUR11660.97500 MUR
500 EUR23321.95000 MUR
1000 EUR46643.90000 MUR
2000 EUR93287.80000 MUR
5000 EUR233219.50000 MUR
10000 EUR466439.00000 MUR