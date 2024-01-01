Mauritian rupees to Singapore dollars today

Convert MUR to SGD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = S$0.02897 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:37
MUR to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SGD
1 MUR to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02900.0290
Low0.02840.0279
Average0.02860.0283
Change1.35%2.75%
1 MUR to SGD stats

The performance of MUR to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0290 and a 30 day low of 0.0284. This means the 30 day average was 0.0286. The change for MUR to SGD was 1.35.

The performance of MUR to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0290 and a 90 day low of 0.0279. This means the 90 day average was 0.0283. The change for MUR to SGD was 2.75.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Singapore Dollar
1 MUR0.02897 SGD
5 MUR0.14487 SGD
10 MUR0.28974 SGD
20 MUR0.57947 SGD
50 MUR1.44869 SGD
100 MUR2.89737 SGD
250 MUR7.24343 SGD
500 MUR14.48685 SGD
1000 MUR28.97370 SGD
2000 MUR57.94740 SGD
5000 MUR144.86850 SGD
10000 MUR289.73700 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 SGD34.51410 MUR
5 SGD172.57050 MUR
10 SGD345.14100 MUR
20 SGD690.28200 MUR
50 SGD1,725.70500 MUR
100 SGD3,451.41000 MUR
250 SGD8,628.52500 MUR
500 SGD17,257.05000 MUR
1000 SGD34,514.10000 MUR
2000 SGD69,028.20000 MUR
5000 SGD172,570.50000 MUR
10000 SGD345,141.00000 MUR