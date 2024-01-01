10 Singapore dollars to Mauritian rupees

Convert SGD to MUR at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = ₨34.60 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:43
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SGD to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MUR
1 SGD to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High35.181935.9037
Low34.587234.5872
Average34.915535.2854
Change-1.12%-2.47%
View full history

1 SGD to MUR stats

The performance of SGD to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 35.1819 and a 30 day low of 34.5872. This means the 30 day average was 34.9155. The change for SGD to MUR was -1.12.

The performance of SGD to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 35.9037 and a 90 day low of 34.5872. This means the 90 day average was 35.2854. The change for SGD to MUR was -2.47.

Track market ratesView SGD to MUR chart

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9511.5360.79284.497.2414.463
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05216,745.911.6160.83388.8467.6144.693
1 AUD0.65110,364.80.61910.51554.994.7132.905

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 SGD34.60010 MUR
5 SGD173.00050 MUR
10 SGD346.00100 MUR
20 SGD692.00200 MUR
50 SGD1,730.00500 MUR
100 SGD3,460.01000 MUR
250 SGD8,650.02500 MUR
500 SGD17,300.05000 MUR
1000 SGD34,600.10000 MUR
2000 SGD69,200.20000 MUR
5000 SGD173,000.50000 MUR
10000 SGD346,001.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Singapore Dollar
1 MUR0.02890 SGD
5 MUR0.14451 SGD
10 MUR0.28902 SGD
20 MUR0.57803 SGD
50 MUR1.44509 SGD
100 MUR2.89017 SGD
250 MUR7.22542 SGD
500 MUR14.45085 SGD
1000 MUR28.90170 SGD
2000 MUR57.80340 SGD
5000 MUR144.50850 SGD
10000 MUR289.01700 SGD