5 Mauritian rupees to Singapore dollars

Convert MUR to SGD at the real exchange rate

5 mur
0.15 sgd

1.00000 MUR = 0.03085 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:2 UTC
MUR to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Singapore Dollar
1 MUR0.03085 SGD
5 MUR0.15427 SGD
10 MUR0.30854 SGD
20 MUR0.61708 SGD
50 MUR1.54270 SGD
100 MUR3.08541 SGD
250 MUR7.71352 SGD
500 MUR15.42705 SGD
1000 MUR30.85410 SGD
2000 MUR61.70820 SGD
5000 MUR154.27050 SGD
10000 MUR308.54100 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 SGD32.41060 MUR
5 SGD162.05300 MUR
10 SGD324.10600 MUR
20 SGD648.21200 MUR
50 SGD1620.53000 MUR
100 SGD3241.06000 MUR
250 SGD8102.65000 MUR
500 SGD16205.30000 MUR
1000 SGD32410.60000 MUR
2000 SGD64821.20000 MUR
5000 SGD162053.00000 MUR
10000 SGD324106.00000 MUR