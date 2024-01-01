Mauritian rupees to Canadian dollars today

Convert MUR to CAD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = C$0.03014 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:18
MUR to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CAD
1 MUR to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03040.0304
Low0.02970.0290
Average0.03000.0297
Change0.46%2.96%
1 MUR to CAD stats

The performance of MUR to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0304 and a 30 day low of 0.0297. This means the 30 day average was 0.0300. The change for MUR to CAD was 0.46.

The performance of MUR to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0304 and a 90 day low of 0.0290. This means the 90 day average was 0.0297. The change for MUR to CAD was 2.96.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Canadian Dollar
1 MUR0.03014 CAD
5 MUR0.15072 CAD
10 MUR0.30143 CAD
20 MUR0.60286 CAD
50 MUR1.50716 CAD
100 MUR3.01432 CAD
250 MUR7.53580 CAD
500 MUR15.07160 CAD
1000 MUR30.14320 CAD
2000 MUR60.28640 CAD
5000 MUR150.71600 CAD
10000 MUR301.43200 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 CAD33.17500 MUR
5 CAD165.87500 MUR
10 CAD331.75000 MUR
20 CAD663.50000 MUR
50 CAD1,658.75000 MUR
100 CAD3,317.50000 MUR
250 CAD8,293.75000 MUR
500 CAD16,587.50000 MUR
1000 CAD33,175.00000 MUR
2000 CAD66,350.00000 MUR
5000 CAD165,875.00000 MUR
10000 CAD331,750.00000 MUR