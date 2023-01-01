1 Mauritian rupee to Canadian dollars
Convert MUR to CAD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Canadian dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
|1 CAD
|32.49330 MUR
|5 CAD
|162.46650 MUR
|10 CAD
|324.93300 MUR
|20 CAD
|649.86600 MUR
|50 CAD
|1624.66500 MUR
|100 CAD
|3249.33000 MUR
|250 CAD
|8123.32500 MUR
|500 CAD
|16246.65000 MUR
|1000 CAD
|32493.30000 MUR
|2000 CAD
|64986.60000 MUR
|5000 CAD
|162466.50000 MUR
|10000 CAD
|324933.00000 MUR