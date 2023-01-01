100 Mauritian rupees to Canadian dollars

Convert MUR to CAD at the real exchange rate

100 mur
3.08 cad

1.00000 MUR = 0.03078 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:9 UTC
MUR to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 CAD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Canadian Dollar
1 MUR0.03078 CAD
5 MUR0.15388 CAD
10 MUR0.30776 CAD
20 MUR0.61551 CAD
50 MUR1.53878 CAD
100 MUR3.07755 CAD
250 MUR7.69388 CAD
500 MUR15.38775 CAD
1000 MUR30.77550 CAD
2000 MUR61.55100 CAD
5000 MUR153.87750 CAD
10000 MUR307.75500 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 CAD32.49330 MUR
5 CAD162.46650 MUR
10 CAD324.93300 MUR
20 CAD649.86600 MUR
50 CAD1624.66500 MUR
100 CAD3249.33000 MUR
250 CAD8123.32500 MUR
500 CAD16246.65000 MUR
1000 CAD32493.30000 MUR
2000 CAD64986.60000 MUR
5000 CAD162466.50000 MUR
10000 CAD324933.00000 MUR