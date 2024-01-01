Mauritian rupees to US dollars today

Convert MUR to USD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = $0.02159 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:35
MUR to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

USD
1 MUR to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02180.0219
Low0.02120.0212
Average0.02160.0216
Change-0.60%-0.40%
1 MUR to USD stats

The performance of MUR to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0218 and a 30 day low of 0.0212. This means the 30 day average was 0.0216. The change for MUR to USD was -0.60.

The performance of MUR to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0219 and a 90 day low of 0.0212. This means the 90 day average was 0.0216. The change for MUR to USD was -0.40.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1111.3971.34284.429
1 GBP1.26611.1991.94122.921.7671.699106.849
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61919.111.4741.41689.085
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8060.910.87555.039

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / US Dollar
1 MUR0.02159 USD
5 MUR0.10793 USD
10 MUR0.21586 USD
20 MUR0.43172 USD
50 MUR1.07930 USD
100 MUR2.15859 USD
250 MUR5.39648 USD
500 MUR10.79295 USD
1000 MUR21.58590 USD
2000 MUR43.17180 USD
5000 MUR107.92950 USD
10000 MUR215.85900 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 USD46.32650 MUR
5 USD231.63250 MUR
10 USD463.26500 MUR
20 USD926.53000 MUR
50 USD2,316.32500 MUR
100 USD4,632.65000 MUR
250 USD11,581.62500 MUR
500 USD23,163.25000 MUR
1000 USD46,326.50000 MUR
2000 USD92,653.00000 MUR
5000 USD231,632.50000 MUR
10000 USD463,265.00000 MUR