500 US dollars to Mauritian rupees

Convert USD to MUR at the real exchange rate

500 usd
23,368.35 mur

$1.000 USD = ₨46.74 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:45
USD to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High49.166749.1667
Low46.570045.8828
Average47.332147.1300
Change-1.40%0.34%
1 USD to MUR stats

The performance of USD to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 49.1667 and a 30 day low of 46.5700. This means the 30 day average was 47.3321. The change for USD to MUR was -1.40.

The performance of USD to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 49.1667 and a 90 day low of 45.8828. This means the 90 day average was 47.1300. The change for USD to MUR was 0.34.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 USD46.73670 MUR
5 USD233.68350 MUR
10 USD467.36700 MUR
20 USD934.73400 MUR
50 USD2,336.83500 MUR
100 USD4,673.67000 MUR
250 USD11,684.17500 MUR
500 USD23,368.35000 MUR
1000 USD46,736.70000 MUR
2000 USD93,473.40000 MUR
5000 USD233,683.50000 MUR
10000 USD467,367.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / US Dollar
1 MUR0.02140 USD
5 MUR0.10698 USD
10 MUR0.21397 USD
20 MUR0.42793 USD
50 MUR1.06983 USD
100 MUR2.13965 USD
250 MUR5.34913 USD
500 MUR10.69825 USD
1000 MUR21.39650 USD
2000 MUR42.79300 USD
5000 MUR106.98250 USD
10000 MUR213.96500 USD