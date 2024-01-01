Norwegian kroner to Mauritian rupees today

Convert NOK to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 nok
4,268.23 mur

kr1.000 NOK = ₨4.268 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

NOK to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.58914.5891
Low4.22634.2263
Average4.36654.3997
Change-4.35%-0.06%
View full history

1 NOK to MUR stats

The performance of NOK to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.5891 and a 30 day low of 4.2263. This means the 30 day average was 4.3665. The change for NOK to MUR was -4.35.

The performance of NOK to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.5891 and a 90 day low of 4.2263. This means the 90 day average was 4.3997. The change for NOK to MUR was -0.06.

Track market rates

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Mauritian Rupee
1 NOK4.26823 MUR
5 NOK21.34115 MUR
10 NOK42.68230 MUR
20 NOK85.36460 MUR
50 NOK213.41150 MUR
100 NOK426.82300 MUR
250 NOK1,067.05750 MUR
500 NOK2,134.11500 MUR
1000 NOK4,268.23000 MUR
2000 NOK8,536.46000 MUR
5000 NOK21,341.15000 MUR
10000 NOK42,682.30000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Norwegian Krone
1 MUR0.23429 NOK
5 MUR1.17145 NOK
10 MUR2.34289 NOK
20 MUR4.68578 NOK
50 MUR11.71445 NOK
100 MUR23.42890 NOK
250 MUR58.57225 NOK
500 MUR117.14450 NOK
1000 MUR234.28900 NOK
2000 MUR468.57800 NOK
5000 MUR1,171.44500 NOK
10000 MUR2,342.89000 NOK