10 Mauritian rupees to Norwegian kroner

Convert MUR to NOK at the real exchange rate

10 mur
2.46 nok

1.00000 MUR = 0.24622 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:36 UTC
MUR to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.0463587.08141.434391.659820.964518.907
1GBP1.1534711.2069100.4431.654481.91451.1125221.8081
1USD0.95570.828569183.2241.370851.586290.9217518.0695
1INR0.01148350.009955890.012015810.01647180.01906050.01107550.217119

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Norwegian Krone
1 MUR0.24622 NOK
5 MUR1.23110 NOK
10 MUR2.46220 NOK
20 MUR4.92440 NOK
50 MUR12.31100 NOK
100 MUR24.62200 NOK
250 MUR61.55500 NOK
500 MUR123.11000 NOK
1000 MUR246.22000 NOK
2000 MUR492.44000 NOK
5000 MUR1231.10000 NOK
10000 MUR2462.20000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Mauritian Rupee
1 NOK4.06141 MUR
5 NOK20.30705 MUR
10 NOK40.61410 MUR
20 NOK81.22820 MUR
50 NOK203.07050 MUR
100 NOK406.14100 MUR
250 NOK1015.35250 MUR
500 NOK2030.70500 MUR
1000 NOK4061.41000 MUR
2000 NOK8122.82000 MUR
5000 NOK20307.05000 MUR
10000 NOK40614.10000 MUR