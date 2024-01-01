Brazilian reais to Mauritian rupees today

Convert BRL to MUR at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = ₨8.029 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
BRL to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MUR
1 BRL to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.17288.5087
Low7.82857.8285
Average8.05968.2263
Change-0.48%-2.58%
1 BRL to MUR stats

The performance of BRL to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.1728 and a 30 day low of 7.8285. This means the 30 day average was 8.0596. The change for BRL to MUR was -0.48.

The performance of BRL to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.5087 and a 90 day low of 7.8285. This means the 90 day average was 8.2263. The change for BRL to MUR was -2.58.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Mauritian Rupee
1 BRL8.02948 MUR
5 BRL40.14740 MUR
10 BRL80.29480 MUR
20 BRL160.58960 MUR
50 BRL401.47400 MUR
100 BRL802.94800 MUR
250 BRL2,007.37000 MUR
500 BRL4,014.74000 MUR
1000 BRL8,029.48000 MUR
2000 BRL16,058.96000 MUR
5000 BRL40,147.40000 MUR
10000 BRL80,294.80000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 MUR0.12454 BRL
5 MUR0.62271 BRL
10 MUR1.24541 BRL
20 MUR2.49082 BRL
50 MUR6.22705 BRL
100 MUR12.45410 BRL
250 MUR31.13525 BRL
500 MUR62.27050 BRL
1000 MUR124.54100 BRL
2000 MUR249.08200 BRL
5000 MUR622.70500 BRL
10000 MUR1,245.41000 BRL