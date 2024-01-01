5 Brazilian reais to Mauritian rupees

Convert BRL to MUR at the real exchange rate

5 brl
46.13 mur

1.000 BRL = 9.227 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06488.8141.4641.6460.97217.739
1 GBP1.17111.246104.0291.7141.9281.13820.777
1 USD0.940.803183.5071.3761.5480.91416.679
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Mauritian Rupee
1 BRL9.22663 MUR
5 BRL46.13315 MUR
10 BRL92.26630 MUR
20 BRL184.53260 MUR
50 BRL461.33150 MUR
100 BRL922.66300 MUR
250 BRL2,306.65750 MUR
500 BRL4,613.31500 MUR
1000 BRL9,226.63000 MUR
2000 BRL18,453.26000 MUR
5000 BRL46,133.15000 MUR
10000 BRL92,266.30000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 MUR0.10838 BRL
5 MUR0.54191 BRL
10 MUR1.08382 BRL
20 MUR2.16764 BRL
50 MUR5.41910 BRL
100 MUR10.83820 BRL
250 MUR27.09550 BRL
500 MUR54.19100 BRL
1000 MUR108.38200 BRL
2000 MUR216.76400 BRL
5000 MUR541.91000 BRL
10000 MUR1,083.82000 BRL