US dollar to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Mauritian rupees is currently 46.737 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.082% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 46.776 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 46.551 on 29-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-07-2024, with a -0.427% decrease in value.