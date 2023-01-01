500 Mauritian rupees to US dollars

Convert MUR to USD at the real exchange rate

500 mur
11.22 usd

1.00000 MUR = 0.02245 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:2 UTC
MUR to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 USD
Mid market rate

How to convert Mauritian rupees to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / US Dollar
1 MUR0.02245 USD
5 MUR0.11223 USD
10 MUR0.22447 USD
20 MUR0.44893 USD
50 MUR1.12234 USD
100 MUR2.24467 USD
250 MUR5.61167 USD
500 MUR11.22335 USD
1000 MUR22.44670 USD
2000 MUR44.89340 USD
5000 MUR112.23350 USD
10000 MUR224.46700 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 USD44.55000 MUR
5 USD222.75000 MUR
10 USD445.50000 MUR
20 USD891.00000 MUR
50 USD2227.50000 MUR
100 USD4455.00000 MUR
250 USD11137.50000 MUR
500 USD22275.00000 MUR
1000 USD44550.00000 MUR
2000 USD89100.00000 MUR
5000 USD222750.00000 MUR
10000 USD445500.00000 MUR