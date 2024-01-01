Mauritian rupees to Canadian dollars today

Convert MUR to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
29.22 cad

1.000 MUR = 0.02922 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:15
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Canadian Dollar
1 MUR0.02922 CAD
5 MUR0.14612 CAD
10 MUR0.29224 CAD
20 MUR0.58447 CAD
50 MUR1.46118 CAD
100 MUR2.92235 CAD
250 MUR7.30587 CAD
500 MUR14.61175 CAD
1000 MUR29.22350 CAD
2000 MUR58.44700 CAD
5000 MUR146.11750 CAD
10000 MUR292.23500 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 CAD34.21900 MUR
5 CAD171.09500 MUR
10 CAD342.19000 MUR
20 CAD684.38000 MUR
50 CAD1,710.95000 MUR
100 CAD3,421.90000 MUR
250 CAD8,554.75000 MUR
500 CAD17,109.50000 MUR
1000 CAD34,219.00000 MUR
2000 CAD68,438.00000 MUR
5000 CAD171,095.00000 MUR
10000 CAD342,190.00000 MUR