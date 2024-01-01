Mauritian rupees to Euros today

Convert MUR to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
19.84 eur

1.000 MUR = 0.01984 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:17
Wise

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Euro
1 MUR0.01984 EUR
5 MUR0.09921 EUR
10 MUR0.19842 EUR
20 MUR0.39683 EUR
50 MUR0.99208 EUR
100 MUR1.98415 EUR
250 MUR4.96038 EUR
500 MUR9.92075 EUR
1000 MUR19.84150 EUR
2000 MUR39.68300 EUR
5000 MUR99.20750 EUR
10000 MUR198.41500 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Mauritian Rupee
1 EUR50.39940 MUR
5 EUR251.99700 MUR
10 EUR503.99400 MUR
20 EUR1,007.98800 MUR
50 EUR2,519.97000 MUR
100 EUR5,039.94000 MUR
250 EUR12,599.85000 MUR
500 EUR25,199.70000 MUR
1000 EUR50,399.40000 MUR
2000 EUR100,798.80000 MUR
5000 EUR251,997.00000 MUR
10000 EUR503,994.00000 MUR