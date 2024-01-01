Mauritian rupees to Indian rupees today

Convert MUR to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
1,802.18 inr

1.000 MUR = 1.802 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:20
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Indian Rupee
1 MUR1.80218 INR
5 MUR9.01090 INR
10 MUR18.02180 INR
20 MUR36.04360 INR
50 MUR90.10900 INR
100 MUR180.21800 INR
250 MUR450.54500 INR
500 MUR901.09000 INR
1000 MUR1,802.18000 INR
2000 MUR3,604.36000 INR
5000 MUR9,010.90000 INR
10000 MUR18,021.80000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
1 INR0.55488 MUR
5 INR2.77442 MUR
10 INR5.54883 MUR
20 INR11.09766 MUR
50 INR27.74415 MUR
100 INR55.48830 MUR
250 INR138.72075 MUR
500 INR277.44150 MUR
1000 INR554.88300 MUR
2000 INR1,109.76600 MUR
5000 INR2,774.41500 MUR
10000 INR5,548.83000 MUR