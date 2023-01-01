250 Indian rupees to Mauritian rupees

Convert INR to MUR at the real exchange rate

250 inr
132.48 mur

1.00000 INR = 0.52992 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
How to convert Indian rupees to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
1 INR0.52992 MUR
5 INR2.64960 MUR
10 INR5.29920 MUR
20 INR10.59840 MUR
50 INR26.49600 MUR
100 INR52.99200 MUR
250 INR132.48000 MUR
500 INR264.96000 MUR
1000 INR529.92000 MUR
2000 INR1059.84000 MUR
5000 INR2649.60000 MUR
10000 INR5299.20000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Indian Rupee
1 MUR1.88708 INR
5 MUR9.43540 INR
10 MUR18.87080 INR
20 MUR37.74160 INR
50 MUR94.35400 INR
100 MUR188.70800 INR
250 MUR471.77000 INR
500 MUR943.54000 INR
1000 MUR1887.08000 INR
2000 MUR3774.16000 INR
5000 MUR9435.40000 INR
10000 MUR18870.80000 INR