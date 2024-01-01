Indonesian rupiahs to Mauritian rupees today

Convert IDR to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
2,932.70 mur

1.000 IDR = 0.002933 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.110.9171.341.5221.350.7837.823
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.094
1 EUR1.09190.63511.4621.661.4720.8548.532
1 SGD0.74662.0130.68411.1351.0070.5845.837

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiah

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Mauritian Rupee
1 IDR0.00293 MUR
5 IDR0.01466 MUR
10 IDR0.02933 MUR
20 IDR0.05865 MUR
50 IDR0.14664 MUR
100 IDR0.29327 MUR
250 IDR0.73318 MUR
500 IDR1.46635 MUR
1000 IDR2.93270 MUR
2000 IDR5.86540 MUR
5000 IDR14.66350 MUR
10000 IDR29.32700 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MUR340.98300 IDR
5 MUR1,704.91500 IDR
10 MUR3,409.83000 IDR
20 MUR6,819.66000 IDR
50 MUR17,049.15000 IDR
100 MUR34,098.30000 IDR
250 MUR85,245.75000 IDR
500 MUR170,491.50000 IDR
1000 MUR340,983.00000 IDR
2000 MUR681,966.00000 IDR
5000 MUR1,704,915.00000 IDR
10000 MUR3,409,830.00000 IDR