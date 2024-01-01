5 Indonesian rupiahs to Mauritian rupees

Convert IDR to MUR at the real exchange rate

5 idr
0.02 mur

Rp1.000 IDR = ₨0.003002 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IDR to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MUR
1 IDR to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00300.0030
Low0.00290.0028
Average0.00300.0029
Change4.06%3.17%
View full history

1 IDR to MUR stats

The performance of IDR to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0030 and a 30 day low of 0.0029. This means the 30 day average was 0.0030. The change for IDR to MUR was 4.06.

The performance of IDR to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0030 and a 90 day low of 0.0028. This means the 90 day average was 0.0029. The change for IDR to MUR was 3.17.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9650.9071.3091.491.3550.7647.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10392.62211.4441.6431.4950.8428.603
1 SGD0.76464.1470.69311.1381.0350.5835.958

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiahs

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Mauritian Rupee
1 IDR0.00300 MUR
5 IDR0.01501 MUR
10 IDR0.03002 MUR
20 IDR0.06005 MUR
50 IDR0.15011 MUR
100 IDR0.30023 MUR
250 IDR0.75056 MUR
500 IDR1.50113 MUR
1000 IDR3.00225 MUR
2000 IDR6.00450 MUR
5000 IDR15.01125 MUR
10000 IDR30.02250 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MUR333.08300 IDR
5 MUR1,665.41500 IDR
10 MUR3,330.83000 IDR
20 MUR6,661.66000 IDR
50 MUR16,654.15000 IDR
100 MUR33,308.30000 IDR
250 MUR83,270.75000 IDR
500 MUR166,541.50000 IDR
1000 MUR333,083.00000 IDR
2000 MUR666,166.00000 IDR
5000 MUR1,665,415.00000 IDR
10000 MUR3,330,830.00000 IDR