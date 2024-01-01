Mauritian rupees to Australian dollars today

Convert MUR to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
32.78 aud

1.000 MUR = 0.03278 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7810.9141.51118.6721.3471.33783.069
1 GBP1.2811.171.93323.8961.7241.711106.307
1 EUR1.0940.85511.65220.4211.4731.46290.848
1 AUD0.6620.5170.605112.3610.8920.88554.992

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 MUR0.03278 AUD
5 MUR0.16388 AUD
10 MUR0.32776 AUD
20 MUR0.65552 AUD
50 MUR1.63879 AUD
100 MUR3.27759 AUD
250 MUR8.19398 AUD
500 MUR16.38795 AUD
1000 MUR32.77590 AUD
2000 MUR65.55180 AUD
5000 MUR163.87950 AUD
10000 MUR327.75900 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 AUD30.51020 MUR
5 AUD152.55100 MUR
10 AUD305.10200 MUR
20 AUD610.20400 MUR
50 AUD1,525.51000 MUR
100 AUD3,051.02000 MUR
250 AUD7,627.55000 MUR
500 AUD15,255.10000 MUR
1000 AUD30,510.20000 MUR
2000 AUD61,020.40000 MUR
5000 AUD152,551.00000 MUR
10000 AUD305,102.00000 MUR